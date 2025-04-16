Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 506,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Ally Financial has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

