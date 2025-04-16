ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LGRO stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 205,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,985. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

