Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.