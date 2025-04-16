Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Alvotech Price Performance
Alvotech stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
About Alvotech
