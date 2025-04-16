Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 0.9% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $230.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $175.59 and last traded at $178.05. Approximately 10,189,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 41,492,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.59.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.