American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 801,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

AAT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 275,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 142.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

