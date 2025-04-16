Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $36.47

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

