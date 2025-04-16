Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $89.97

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.81.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

UBER opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

