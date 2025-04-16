Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 29.18% 23.77% 15.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $144.19, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and EOG Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $23.38 billion 2.54 $7.59 billion $11.23 9.57

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

