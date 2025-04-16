Analyzing Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexeo Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 861.04%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -57.66% -48.18% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 117.98 -$66.39 million ($3.08) -0.75 Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 189.80 -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.47

Lexeo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexeo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.