Analyzing Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Twin Vee PowerCats”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.55 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -18.69 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Twin Vee PowerCats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.