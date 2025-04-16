Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $2,289,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $233.32 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

