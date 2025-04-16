Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,469,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,221,000 after purchasing an additional 522,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 487,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

