Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK Trading Up 1.1 %

GSK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.63%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.