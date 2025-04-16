Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

