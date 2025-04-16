Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -1.13. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

