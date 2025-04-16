Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

