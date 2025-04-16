Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.98. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 5,160 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.