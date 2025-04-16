Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.98. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 5,160 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 3.0 %
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
