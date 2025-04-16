ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 39352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

