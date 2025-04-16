ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

ANIP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 327,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,143. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

