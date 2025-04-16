Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

