Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,141,242 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

