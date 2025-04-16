APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

APA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 4,240,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,846. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in APA by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

