Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group to $236.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

