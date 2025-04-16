Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 273,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

