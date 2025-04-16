Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair cut Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

