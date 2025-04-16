Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 328.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.