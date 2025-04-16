Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.5 %

ACA stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.