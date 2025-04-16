Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.89. 505,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 558,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

