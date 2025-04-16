ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.80, but opened at $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM shares last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 845,669 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

