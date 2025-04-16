Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.69. 401,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,409,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,502,093.85. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 276,839 shares of company stock worth $4,054,176 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

