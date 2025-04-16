Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ROE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,539. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

