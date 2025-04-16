Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,118 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on BATRA

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.