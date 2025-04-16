Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) PT Set at C$1.50 by Desjardins

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 2.4 %
About Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
