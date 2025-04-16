Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) PT Set at C$1.50 by Desjardins

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 2.4 %

About Atlas Engineered Products

AEP stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,655. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.