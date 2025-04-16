Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Sells A$2,235,030.00 in Stock

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Martin sold 17,880,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08), for a total value of A$2,235,030.00 ($1,414,575.95).

Timothy Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Pearls alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Timothy Martin sold 44,080 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$7,229.12 ($4,575.39).

On Friday, March 7th, Timothy Martin sold 145,002 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$22,330.31 ($14,133.11).

On Monday, March 10th, Timothy Martin sold 38,811 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09), for a total value of A$5,821.65 ($3,684.59).

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlas Pearls Cuts Dividend

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Pearls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Pearls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.