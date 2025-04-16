Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 378,100 shares. Currently, 66.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Auddia Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:AUUD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Auddia has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.