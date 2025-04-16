Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 378,100 shares. Currently, 66.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auddia Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AUUD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Auddia has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auddia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUUD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

