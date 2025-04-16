Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 378,100 shares. Currently, 66.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auddia Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AUUD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Auddia has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

