Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 18,525 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.