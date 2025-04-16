Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $265.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

