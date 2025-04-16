AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.71. 21,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 9,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

