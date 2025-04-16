B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 283,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

