B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Immunic Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Immunic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
