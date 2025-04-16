Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $94,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

