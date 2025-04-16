Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,243. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.