Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

