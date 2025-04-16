Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

