Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 72,783 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
