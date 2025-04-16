Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,058,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

