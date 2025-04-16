Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.88.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,046,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22,211.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,950,000 after purchasing an additional 422,010 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

