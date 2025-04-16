Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $200.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $252.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $154.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.36. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $144.13 and a 1-year high of $252.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

