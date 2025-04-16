Barclays Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $220.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

MTB opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $136.18 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

