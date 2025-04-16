Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $99,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 111,799 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

